Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.43

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NX. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 81.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

