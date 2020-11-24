QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £21,700 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19).

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.20 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

