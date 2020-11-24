Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.99

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 181,752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,993,000 after acquiring an additional 383,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

