PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PURE stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

