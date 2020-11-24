PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $10.04 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.