PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $10.04 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
