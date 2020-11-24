PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.47 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
