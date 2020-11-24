Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 97,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.