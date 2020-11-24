Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

