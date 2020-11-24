Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PRAX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at $637,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

