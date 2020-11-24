Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.