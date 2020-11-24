PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,402,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

