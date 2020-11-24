PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) One Day Volume Hits $70,564.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 77.9% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $70,564.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00172110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.85 or 0.01055823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00201388 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00100010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00156324 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 71,975,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,624 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.