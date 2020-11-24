PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Buy”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.47 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $299.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

