Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Paychex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

