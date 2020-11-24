Partner Communications (PTNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

