Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.63.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

TSE:OVV opened at C$17.04 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.94.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.