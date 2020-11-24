Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.07

Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 12282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

