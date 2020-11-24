Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,944.0 days.

OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55. Orpea has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $136.18.

Get Orpea alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orpea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.