Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.
OTIC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
