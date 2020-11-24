Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

OTIC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

