Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.