Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

