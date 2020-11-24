Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
