ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.07, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $149,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

