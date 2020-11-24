OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMVKY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

