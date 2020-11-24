Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

