OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) (ASX:OFX) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) (ASX:OFX) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.30.

Get OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider John (Skander) Malcolm 166,738 shares of OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st.

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, International Payment Services and International Payment Solutions. The International Payment Services segment offers bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.