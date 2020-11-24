Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -30.83.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

