Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Positive by 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $15.76 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $302,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.