O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 815 put options on the company. This is an increase of 919% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

