Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%.

NTNX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

