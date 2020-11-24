Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

