Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NWPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NWPX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

