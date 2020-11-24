North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NYSE:NOA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $309.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

