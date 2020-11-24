Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Upgraded to Neutral by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$49.35 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.39.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$48.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.78. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Norbord Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$49.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

