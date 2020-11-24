Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Bank of America cut Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.39.

OSB opened at C$48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.78. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

