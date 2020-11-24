nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $577,814 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $1,851,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

