Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ninety One Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 244.60 ($3.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 275,001 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £574,752.09 ($750,917.29). Also, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 10,081 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,836,038 shares of company stock worth $604,555,193.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

