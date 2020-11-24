NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 15.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) shares traded down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 907,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 259,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

