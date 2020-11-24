Needham & Company LLC Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.79.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

