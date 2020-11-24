National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by 240.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $994.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.