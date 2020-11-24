Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Price Target Increased to GBX 575 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

LON:WINE opened at GBX 499.98 ($6.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.06. The company has a market cap of $305.35 million and a P/E ratio of 44.25. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15).

In other Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) news, insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 3,892 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26). Insiders have purchased 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,705 in the last quarter.

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

