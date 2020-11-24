MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

