Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,584 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $60.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

