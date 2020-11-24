Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $1,560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 28.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.