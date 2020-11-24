Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MITEY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

