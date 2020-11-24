MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.98

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 14693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

