Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.