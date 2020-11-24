Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 27,057 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

