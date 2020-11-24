Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 521,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 467,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $86,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 494,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 408,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,437,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

