Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.44

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

